Yetna scores 15 to lift Seton Hall past Yale 80-44

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Alexis Yetna had 15 points as Seton Hall routed Yale 80-44 on Sunday.

Kadary Richmond had 13 points for Seton Hall (2-0). Myles Cale added 11 points and seven rebounds and Jared Rhoden grabbed 10 rebounds.

Jalen Gabbidon had 14 points and 11 rebounds for the Bulldogs (2-1). Matthue Cotton scored 12 and Azar Swain had 10 points and six rebounds.

