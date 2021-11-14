Welp scores 11 to lead UC Irvine over Boise State 58-50

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Collin Welp had 11 points, seven rebounds and six assists as UC Irvine defeated Boise State 58-50 on Saturday night.

Dawson Baker had 10 points for UC Irvine (1-1). Austin Johnson added five points, eight rebounds and five blocks.

Marcus Shaver, Jr. had 14 points for the Broncos (1-1). Emmanuel Akot added 11 points and seven rebounds. Devonaire Doutrive had six rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Information from: Automated Insights, http://automatedinsights.com/

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com