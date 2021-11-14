Clear
O’Hearn scores 23 to lead NJIT past Lehigh 73-56

By AP News

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Dylan O’Hearn had 23 points as NJIT beat Lehigh 73-56 on Saturday night.

O’Hearn shot 9 for 10 from the foul line.

James Lee had 17 points and six rebounds for NJIT (1-1). Miles Coleman added 15 points and seven rebounds.

Marques Wilson had 15 points for the Mountain Hawks (0-2). Jeameril Wilson added 13 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

