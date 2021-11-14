Tucker carries College of Charleston past Loyola (Md.) 79-72

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Brenden Tucker had 20 points as College of Charleston defeated Loyola (Md.) 79-72 on Saturday.

John Meeks had 18 points, eight rebounds and six assists for College of Charleston (3-0). Ben Burnham added 11 points. Reyne Smith had 10 points. Dimitrius Underwood had 7 points and 12 rebounds.

Cam Spencer scored a career-high 32 points for the Greyhounds (1-2). Veljko Ilic added 10 points.

