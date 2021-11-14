St. Hilaire leads New Orleans past Spring Hill 79-41

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Derek St. Hilaire registered 17 points as New Orleans romped past Spring Hill 79-41 on Saturday.

De’Sean Allen-Eikens had 10 points for New Orleans (1-1). Robby Robinson added seven rebounds. Jamond Vincent had nine rebounds.

Kmani Doughty, whose 9.0 points per game heading into the matchup was second on the Privateers, shot only 17 percent for the game (1 of 6).

David Daniels had 12 points and eight rebounds for the Badgers. Beril Kabamba added 11 points and 10 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Information from: Automated Insights, http://automatedinsights.com/

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com