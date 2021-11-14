Jurkovec accounts for 5 TDs, Eagles drop Georgia Tech 41-30

ATLANTA (AP) — Boston College quarterback Phil Jurkovec accounted for five touchdowns — running for three and passing for two — and the Eagles beat Georgia Tech 41-30 on Saturday to become bowl-eligible.

Jahmyr Gibbs, who had a 98-yard kickoff return for Georgia Tech’s first touchdown, scored on a 4-yard run with 8:59 remaining, cutting Boston College’s lead to 31-30. Brent Cimaglia’s potential tying extra point was no good, bouncing off the right upright, preserving the Eagles’ lead.

The missed extra point set up Boston College’s long scoring drive capped by Jurkovec’s third scoring run, a 31-yarder.

Boston College (6-4, 2-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) became bowl eligible with its second consecutive win following a four-game losing streak.

Georgia Tech (3-7, 2-6) took its fourth consecutive loss. Quarterback Jordan Yates passed and threw for touchdowns in his fourth start of the season as Jeff Sims was held out with an undisclosed injury.

Boston College staged a 10-play, 90-yard touchdown drive following Cimaglia’s miss. On third and 14 from the Boston College 6, Jurkovec completed a 22-yard pass to tight end Trae Barry to extend the drive.

Connor Lytton’s second field goal, a 27-yarder, capped the scoring with 25 seconds remaining.

Jurkovec completed 13 of 20 passes for 310 yards. The quarterback had eight carries for 71 yards, including scoring runs of 8, 14 and 31 yards.

Jurkovec returned from a right wrist injury last week to lead the Eagles to a 17-3 win over Virginia Tech. Jurkovec said this week the wrist was not fully recovered but said “we’re working on it.”

There was some early evidence Jurkovec does not yet have full strength in the wrist as he had two passes float and fall incomplete. The junior kept passing and took advantage of the Yellow Jackets’ vulnerable pass defense.

Jurkovec threw a 48-yard pass to speedy Zay Flowers for the game’s first touchdown. After Georgia Tech took a 21-7 lead, Jurkovec found Flowers again for a 39-yard scoring pass to start a string of three consecutive Boston College touchdowns to close the first half.

Jurkovec’s confidence in his surgically repaired wrist showed on his two first-half scoring runs.

Freshman Jaden Williams’ tumbling 38-yard catch set up the quarterback’s second TD run. On first down from the 14, Jurkovec faked a handoff before running left and then spinning inside the 5 to score for a 28-21 halftime lead.

Gibbs answered Jurkovec’s first scoring pass to Flowers with a 98-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. The Eagles kept kickoffs away from Gibbs the remainder of the first half, sacrificing field position on squib kicks and onside kicks the Yellow Jackets recovered.

Gibbs ran for 96 yards and a touchdown.

Pat Garwo had 24 carries for 104 yards for Boston College.

THE TAKEAWAY

Boston College: Jurkovec’s return has revived the Eagles’ season. The junior’s dual-threat skills were the difference for most of the game. Boston College’s defense took the lead in the second half, first making a stand near its goal line to force a field goal and then stopping a long drive with Jason Woodbey’s interception at the Eagles’ 3.

Georgia Tech: Defensive woes continue to plague the Yellow Jackets. Georgia Tech began the day ranked 11th in the conference and 109th in the nation in pass defense, allowing 267.7 yards per game. Jurkovec had 237 yards in just the first half. The Yellow Jackets’ lost season was reflected by a small turnout on a sunny day.

PENALTY WOES

Georgia Tech drew 11 penalties for 95 yards. One penalty cost the Yellow Jackets a player in the fourth quarter. Linebacker Ayinde Eley was called for targeting and ejected following a helmet-to-helmet hit on running back Alec Sinkfield.

UP NEXT

Boston College: Returns home to play Florida State on Saturday.

Georgia Tech: Visits No. 7 Note Dame on Saturday.

By CHARLES ODUM

AP Sports Writer