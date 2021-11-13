Junior Joseph leads Iona past Harvard 90-87 in OT

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (AP) — Nelly Junior Joseph had a career-high 28 points as Iona narrowly defeated Harvard 90-87 in overtime on Saturday.

Tyson Jolly had 16 points for Iona (2-0). Dylan van Eyck added 16 points, five assists and five steals and Elijah Joiner scored 13.

Chris Ledlum scored a career-high 28 points for the Crimson (1-1). Noah Kirkwood added 23 points, 11 rebounds and seven steals and Luka Sakota scored 10.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Information from: Automated Insights, http://automatedinsights.com/

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com