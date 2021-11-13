Clear
65.1 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Grant scores 20 to carry Miami (Ohio) over Lamar 104-75

By AP News

OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Dae Dae Grant had 20 points as Miami (Ohio) easily defeated Lamar 104-75 on Saturday.

Mekhi Lairy had 15 points for Miami (Ohio) (2-0). Dalonte Brown added 13 points and seven rebounds. Kamari Williams had 12 points. Isaiah Coleman-Lands tied a career high with 10 assists plus 9 points.

Avontez Ledet had 15 points for the Cardinals (1-1). C.J. Roberts added 13 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Information from: Automated Insights, http://automatedinsights.com/

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2021 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 