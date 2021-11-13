Grant scores 20 to carry Miami (Ohio) over Lamar 104-75

OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Dae Dae Grant had 20 points as Miami (Ohio) easily defeated Lamar 104-75 on Saturday.

Mekhi Lairy had 15 points for Miami (Ohio) (2-0). Dalonte Brown added 13 points and seven rebounds. Kamari Williams had 12 points. Isaiah Coleman-Lands tied a career high with 10 assists plus 9 points.

Avontez Ledet had 15 points for the Cardinals (1-1). C.J. Roberts added 13 points.

Information from: Automated Insights, http://automatedinsights.com/

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com