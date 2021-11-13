Lehigh earns its 2nd straight win, tops Georgetown, 23-9

BETHLEHEM, Penn. (AP) — Dante Perri threw a pair of touchdown passes and Dylan Van Dusen kicked three field goals as Lehigh won its second straight game Saturday, knocking off Georgetown 23-9. The Mountain Hawks opened the season with eight straight losses.

Lehigh’s defense limited the Hoyas to just 33 rushing yards and 237 yards of offense.

Van Dusen connected on a 23-yard field goal and Perri found Roemello Miner with a 34-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter to send the Mountain Hawks into intermission with a 10-0 lead, but the Hoyas came back in the third quarter when Joseph Brunnell hit Joshua Tomas with a 4-yard pass.

Following a 28-yard Van Dusen field goal to make it 13-7, the Hoyas turned a bad snap on a Lehigh punt into a safety that pulled Georgetown within four, 13-9.

Lehigh (2-8, 2-3 Patriot League) drove 31 yards on their next possession and Van Dusen converted from 37-yards out to make it 16-9 and Perri capped the scoring with an 11-yard pass to Johnny Foley with 6:08 left.

Perri finished with 259 yards on 22-for-32 passing without throwing an interception. Jalen Burbage caught eight passes for 86 yards.

Brunell was 23 of 38 for 204 yards to lead Georgetown (2-7, 1-5).

The Mountain Hawks play Lafayette in the 157th renewal of the most-played rivalry game in the country Saturday.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25