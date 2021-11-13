Maine hands struggling UMass 35-10 loss

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — Joe Fagnano threw a pair of scores, Elija Barnwell ran for two and Maine handed reeling UMass its second-straight loss to a FCS opponent, 35-10 on Saturday.

After the Minutemen (1-9) lost to Rhode Island 35-22 last week, head coach Walt Bell and defensive coordinator Tommy Restivo were fired. They didn’t fare any better under interim coach Alex Miller.

UMass took a 10-0 in the first quarter with 147 yards of total offense. They gained just 150 more the rest of the way.

Freddie Brock scored on an 18-yard run in the second quarter to complete an 86-yard drive and the Black Bears took the lead on Fagnano’s 8-yard pass to Devin Young.

Fagnano found Shawn Brown for 14 yards in the third quarter and Barnwell scored on 2 and 23-yard runs in the fourth.

Maine (5-5) had 366 yards of total offense. Fagnano threw for 209 yards, Barnwell rushed for 84 and Brock 74.

It was the 60th meeting between the former conference rivals but only the third since UMass made the jump to FBS. This is the second time Maine beat the FBS Minutemen and fourth FBS win overall.

UMass leads the series 42-18-1.

___

