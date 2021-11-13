Clear
Crowl, Wisconsin smash Green Bay after honoring Ryan

By AP News
Wisconsin's Steven Crowl (22) dunks between Green Bay's Emmanuel Ansong (23) and Kamari McGee during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin won 72-34. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Steven Crowl scored 18 points with seven rebounds and Wisconsin dismantled Green Bay 72-34 on a night in which the program honored former coach Bo Ryan.

Ryan, who retired six years ago, was honored earlier in the day with a spot on the Kohl Center Legends Walk.

Johnny Davis and Brad Davison each scored 15 points for the Badgers, who have won their first two games by an average of 30.5 points.

The Badgers used an 11-0 run — seven from Crowl — for a 23-10 lead with 7:48 before halftime and went to intermission ahead 39-15. The Badgers used their size advantage for a 50-31 edge in rebounds.

UW held the Phoenix to one basket over a stretch of 17 possessions in the first half,

Each team saw 10 players score.

Cem Kirciman and Tutu Majok each scored five points for the Phoenix which shot 12 for 51 (23.5%).

___

More AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

