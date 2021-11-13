Clear
50.2 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Brown scores 16 to lead San Diego over Nevada 75-68

By AP News

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Terrell Brown had 16 points and seven blocks as San Diego defeated Nevada 75-68 on Friday night.

Jase Townsend had 18 points for San Diego (2-0). Marcellus Earlington added 10 points.

Warren Washington had 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Wolf Pack (1-1). Grant Sherfield added 13 points. Will Baker had 12 points.

Desmond Cambridge Jr., the Wolf Pack’s leading scorer heading into the matchup at 22.0 points per game, scored five points on 2-of-12 shooting.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Information from: Automated Insights, http://automatedinsights.com/

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2021 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 