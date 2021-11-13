Jones scores 22 to lift S. Illinois past Austin Peay 73-55

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Lance Jones had 22 points as Southern Illinois defeated Austin Peay 73-55 on Friday night.

Marcus Domask had 15 points for Southern Illinois (1-1). Steven Verplancken Jr. added 14 points. Ben Coupet Jr. had eight rebounds.

Elijah Hutchins-Everett had 19 points for the Governors (1-1). Caleb Stone-Carrawell added 18 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Information from: Automated Insights, http://automatedinsights.com/

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com