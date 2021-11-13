Clear
Kalscheur, Brockington help Iowa St. defeat Oregon St. 60-50

By AP News
Iowa State forward George Conditt IV is fouled by Oregon State guard Dashawn Davis, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Gabe Kalscheur scored 15 points, Izaiah Brockington had a double-double and Iowa State defeated Oregon State 60-50 on Friday night.

Brockington had 10 points and 12 rebounds. Tyrese Hunter added nine points and seven assists for the Cyclones (2-0).

Warith Alatishe had eight points, nine rebounds and four assists for Oregon State (1-1). Maurice Calloo added eight points.

Iowa State led 26-20 at halftime and extended the lead to double-digits for much of the second half before Calloo made two free throws to draw the Beavers within nine points with 4:45 remaining.

Oregon State’s Glenn Taylor Jr. came up with a steal on Iowa State’s next possession but the Beavers failed to capitalize, missing in the paint and from 3-point range after an offensive rebound.

Caleb Grill then hit a 3-pointer for the Cyclones and Iowa State led by at least 10 points the rest of the way.

Both teams missed 19 3-pointers. Oregon State made 3 of 22 and Iowa State made 7 of 26.

Iowa State is celebrating the 50th anniversary season of Hilton Coliseum.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

