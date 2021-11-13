Kalscheur, Brockington help Iowa St. defeat Oregon St. 60-50 View Photo

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Gabe Kalscheur scored 15 points, Izaiah Brockington had a double-double and Iowa State defeated Oregon State 60-50 on Friday night.

Brockington had 10 points and 12 rebounds. Tyrese Hunter added nine points and seven assists for the Cyclones (2-0).

Warith Alatishe had eight points, nine rebounds and four assists for Oregon State (1-1). Maurice Calloo added eight points.

Iowa State led 26-20 at halftime and extended the lead to double-digits for much of the second half before Calloo made two free throws to draw the Beavers within nine points with 4:45 remaining.

Oregon State’s Glenn Taylor Jr. came up with a steal on Iowa State’s next possession but the Beavers failed to capitalize, missing in the paint and from 3-point range after an offensive rebound.

Caleb Grill then hit a 3-pointer for the Cyclones and Iowa State led by at least 10 points the rest of the way.

Both teams missed 19 3-pointers. Oregon State made 3 of 22 and Iowa State made 7 of 26.

Iowa State is celebrating the 50th anniversary season of Hilton Coliseum.

