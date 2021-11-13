Ivey, Edey help No. 7 Purdue steamroll Indiana State 92-67 View Photo

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Jaden Ivey scored a career-high 27 points, Zach Edey added a career-best 22 and No. 7 Purdue routed Indiana State 92-67 on Friday night.

Ivey also had eight rebounds and four assists as the Boilermakers posted their first 2-0 start in three years. Edey had 10 rebounds and three blocks.

Cooper Neese led the Sycamores with 15 points. Cameron Henry had 10 for Indiana State (1-1), which suffered its first loss under new coach Josh Schertz.

The Boilermakers dominated even as preseason All-American Trevion Williams came off the bench.

A 23-5 run gave the Boilermakers a 27-12 lead less than nine minutes into the game. Edey then scored nine points during a 16-0 spurt that made it 42-19.

Purdue sealed it by extending a 21-point halftime cushion to as much as 30. The Boilermakers won their fifth in a row in the series.

BIG PICTURE

Indiana State: The Sycamores had a promising start in their season opener and looked solid in the early minutes Friday. But with eight new players on the roster, they were overmatched against a stronger opponent. Give Schertz time to see what he can do with this team.

Purdue: The Boilermakers looked every bit like the Big Ten title contender and possible Final Four team people expected before the season began. Through two games, they have done nothing to disappoint, and after making 16 3-pointers Tuesday, an opening-night school record, Purdue relied heavily on its big men Friday.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Purdue: Coach Matt Painter’s team has been impressive in two straight blowout wins, so it won’t be sliding down. The question is whether the Boilermakers will move up a spot or two.

UP NEXT

Indiana State: Opens its home season in a renovated facility on Sunday against Hanover.

Purdue: Completes a three-game homestand Tuesday against Wright State.

