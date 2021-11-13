No. 1 South Carolina cruises to 72-41 win over South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Destanni Henderson scored 15 points — including four 3-pointers — and No. 1 South Carolina overwhelmed South Dakota 72-41 Friday night at the Mammoth Sports Construction Invitational.

The Gamecocks (2-0) built a quick 10-0 lead, and South Dakota didn’t get its first field goal until Liv Korngable scored with just under three minutes left in the first quarter. Korngable finished with 24 points and five rebounds to lead the Coyotes (0-2).

South Dakota got the home crowd into things when they cut it to 43-30 on a Chole Lamb basket midway through the third quarter. But Henderson hit back-to-back 3s and South Carolina didn’t look back. Zia Cooke added 10 points for the Gamecocks.

The South Carolina defense stifled the Coyotes, limited them to just 25.4% shooting.

BIG PICTURE

It was the second straight year South Carolina played in Sioux Falls as the No. 1 seed against South Dakota. After beating the Coyotes last year, South Carolina won 13 of its next 14.

UP NEXT

South Carolina: Hosts Clemson on Wednesday before heading to the Bahamas for the Women’s Battle for Atlantis tournament.

South Dakota: At Drake on Monday.

___

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

By TOM SAVAGE

Associated Press