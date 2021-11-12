Mount St. Mary’s beats Washington College 117-62

EMMITSBURG, Md. (AP) — Jalen Benjamin had 20 points as Mount St. Mary’s romped past Washington College 117-62 on Thursday night.

Benjamin made 6 of 9 3-pointers and had seven assists.

Malik Jefferson had 16 points for Mount St. Mary’s (1-1). Nana Opoku added 14 points. Jaylin Gibson had 14 points and six rebounds.

Dilyn Becker had 11 points for the Shoremen. Tray Wright and Jason Zielinski added 10 points apiece.

