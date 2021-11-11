Clear
Ezikpe leads Old Dominion over Virginia Wesleyan 80-60

By AP News

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Kalu Ezikpe had 21 points and 12 rebounds as Old Dominion rolled past Virginia Wesleyan 80-60 on Wednesday night.

Ezikpe made 10 of 12 shots. He added three blocks.

C.J. Keyser had 16 points for Old Dominion. Jaylin Hunter added 12 points. Mekhi Long had eight rebounds.

Tim Fisher had 18 points and seven rebounds for the Blue Marlins. Corey Pelham added 10 points and Miles Wallace had seven rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

