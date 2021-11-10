Colorado rallies past Montana St. 94-90 in OT opener

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Keeshawn Barthelemy scored 19 points and Eli Parquet scored 17 and Colorado had to fight back to beat Montana State 94-90 in overtime on Tuesday night in a season opener for both teams.

Evan Battey’s layup with 4:27 in the extra session gave Colorado the lead for good.

The Bobcats led 38-35 and pushed the lead to 66-55 on Amin Adamu’s 3-pointer with 8:27 left in regulation before Colorado started its comeback.

The Buffs tightened on defense and used an 11-2 run to reduce their deficit to 68-66 with 5:51 remaining. Abdul Mohamed made a pair of free throws with 53 seconds left and Montana State led 80-75.

Battey followed with a pair of free throws for Colorado, and, after an intentional foul, Xavier Bishop missed the front end of a one-and-one and Colorado secured the rebound. Parquet hit a 3 with 18 seconds left and the Bobcats turned it over on their final possession to force overtime.

Jubrile Belo and Mohamed scored 16 points each for Montana State.

