Clear
49.3 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

North Dakota St. tops Concordia College (MN) 88-44

By AP News

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Rocky Kreuser and Grant Nelson scored 20 points apiece as North Dakota State romped past Concordia College (MN) 88-44 on Tuesday night in the season opener for both teams.

Kreuser shot 4 for 6 on 3-pointers. He added 12 rebounds. Nelson also had nine rebounds and three blocks.

Andrew Morgan had eight rebounds for North Dakota State.

Rowan Nelson had 16 points for the Cobbers.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2021 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 