High Point opens with 108-59 victory over Shenandoah

HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — John-Michael Wright scored 23 points as High Point easily beat Shenandoah 108-59 in a season opener on Tuesday night.

Zach Austin added 20 points for the Panthers. Austin also had nine rebounds and four blocks.

Bryson Childress had 14 points for High Point. Jaden House added 12 points and six rebounds.

Zach Riddle had 11 points and eight rebounds for the Hornets. Jaylen Williams added six rebounds.

