Swain, Mahoney carry Yale past Vassar 88-42

By AP News

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Azar Swain had 16 points to lead five Yale players in double figures as the Bulldogs rolled past Vassar 88-42 in a season opener on Tuesday night.

August Mahoney added 11 points for the Bulldogs. Jalen Gabbidon, Eze Dike and Matthue Cotton each chipped in 10 points.

Avni Mustafaj had 12 points for the Brewers. Kevin McAuliffe added 11 points. Zach Johnson had 10 rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

