Ingram scores 16 in debut, Stanford pulls away from Tarleton

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Harrison Ingram scored 16 points and grabbed seven rebounds, and Stanford took control midway through the second half to post a 62-50 win over Tarleton State on Tuesday night in the season opener for both teams.

Jaiden Delaire added 14 points and Lukas Kisunas 12 for the Cardinal, who went 16 of 22 from the foul line while the Texans were 1 of 3.

Tarleton State led 26-24 at halftime and stretched that to 35-28 a little more than five minutes into the second half.

Spencer Jones and Delaire hit 3-pointers and then Delaire made a free throw to tie the game. The run reached 15, capped by a Maxime Raynaud dunk for a 43-34 lead. The Texans got back-to-back fastbreak baskets but Ingram’s three-point play and 3s from Jones and Isa Silva led to an 11-0 run for a 54-39 lead with under five minutes to go.

After shooting 36% in the first half, while going 1 for 10 from 3-point range, the Cardinal made five 3s and shot 50% in the second half.

Tahj Small and Montre Gipson both had 13 for the Texans.

