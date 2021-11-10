Clear
Oduro scores 16 points to lead George Mason past Stony Brook

By AP News

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Josh Oduro scored 16 points and George Mason defeated Stony Brook 74-52 on Tuesday night in the season opener for both teams.

Devon Cooper had 14 points and six rebounds for George Mason. D’Shawn Schwartz added 11 points and seven rebounds. Xavier Johnson had 11 points.

Jahlil Jenkins had 13 points for the Seawolves. Anthony Roberts added 10 points. Tykei Greene had six rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

