Clear
49.3 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Kirkwood scores 23 points to lead Harvard past Morehouse

By AP News

BOSTON (AP) — Noah Kirkwood scored 23 points to lead Harvard got past Morehouse 86-70 on Tuesday night in the season opener for both teams.

Chris Ledlum added 20 points for the Crimson. Ledlum also had 13 rebounds.

Idan Tretout had 11 points for Harvard. Louis Lesmond added 11 points.

Tavares Oliver Jr. had 19 points for the Maroon Tigers. Robin White Jr. added 15 points. Elijah Stewart had 10 points and six assists.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2021 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 