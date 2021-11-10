Tulane holds on for 70-67 win over SE Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jalen Cook scored 28 points and Tulane held off Southeastern Louisiana 70-67 on Tuesday night in a season opener.

Cook shot 4 for 6 from beyond the arc.

Jaylen Forbes had 11 points for Tulane. Tylan Pope added 11 points and 13 rebounds. DeVon Baker had 10 points.

Ryan Burkhardt had 15 points for the Lions. Joe Kasperzyk added 15 points, and Jalyn Hinton had 10 points and eight rebounds.

