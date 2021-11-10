Mostly Clear
Ward scores 14 to lift VCU over St. Peter’s 57-54

By AP News

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Hason Ward posted 14 points, nine rebounds and four blocks as VCU narrowly defeated St. Peter’s 57-54 on Tuesday night in a season opener.

Ward tipped in a miss with 25.4 seconds left to give VCU a 55-54 lead, and Vince Williams added two free throws with 2.8 seconds left.

KeShawn Curry had 12 points for VCU. Levi Stockard III added seven rebounds.

Doug Edert had 17 points for the Peacocks. KC Ndefo added 10 points and Fousseyni Drame had eight rebounds.

