Cloudy
56.1 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Klesmit carries Wofford over Bob Jones University 117-79

By AP News

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Max Klesmit scored 23 points as Wofford rolled past Bob Jones University 117-79 on Tuesday night in a season opener.

Klesmit hit 4 of 6 3-pointers.

Ryan Larson had 19 points, making 5 of 5 3-pointers, and six assists for Wofford. Sam Godwin added 17 points, B.J. Mack had 12 points and Isaiah Bigelow had 10 rebounds.

Henry Blair had 25 points for the Bruins. Devin Dean added 13 points and Daniel Fuller had 11 points.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2021 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 