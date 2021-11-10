Strautmane, Hermosa lead No. 17 Georgia Tech women in romp

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — Digna Strautmane and Derea Hermosa combined for 37 points on 17-of-20 shooting and No. 17 Georgia Tech rolled to a 74-40 win over Central Michigan in the season opener for both teams on Tuesday night.

Strautmane, a fifth-year player who transferred from Syracuse, was 8-of-10 with two 3-pointers for 19 points and Hermosa went 8 of 10 for 18.

Eylia Love added 15 points for the Yellowjackets, who gave second-year coach Nell Fortner her 200th collegiate win. In addition to stops at Purdue and Auburn, Fortner coach in the WNBA and guided the United States to gold medal in the 2000 Olympics.

Georgia Tech scored the first eight points of the game and led 19-6 after one quarter, stretching the advantage to 34-18 at the half.

A pair of three-point plays pulled the Chippewas within 10 to start the second half but then Georgia Tech reeled off the next 16 points, nine from Strautmane, to break it open.

Jahari Smith scored 14 points for Central Michigan, which shot just 25.5% (12 of 47).

