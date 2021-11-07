Arroyo gets first win with UNLV, Williams sets rushing mark

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Cameron Friel threw for 227 yards and two touchdowns, Charles Williams became UNLV’s all-time leading rusher, and the Rebels beat New Mexico 31-17 on Saturday night for coach Marcus Arroyo’s first victory with the program.

Williams needed 45 yards to pass Tim Cornett (2010-13) for the single-season record, and he finished with 74 and two scores for UNLV (1-8, 1-4 Mountain West). Williams has rushed for 10 touchdowns this season and 29 in his career.

Kyle Williams caught seven passes for 137 yards, his second straight game with 100-plus, and a touchdown for UNLV. Arroyo was introduced as the new coach on Dec. 13, 2019, becoming the 12th head coach in program history.

CJ Montes and Isaiah Chavez combined to go 10-for-16 passing for 36 yards and a touchdown for New Mexico (3-6, 1-4). Aaron Dumas rushed for 72 yards and Bobby Cole had a 75-yard TD.

