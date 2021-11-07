Harrison, Ali spark Marshall to 28-13 victory over FAU

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Jayden Harrison returned the opening kickoff 99 yards for a score and Rasheen Ali ran for two third-quarter touchdowns as Marshall rallied to beat Florida Atlantic 28-13 in Conference USA play on Saturday.

After Harrison’s kick-return score put Marshall (6-3, 4-1) on top early, FAU (5-4, 3-2) answered with N’Kosi Perry’s 27-yard TD toss to Brandon Robinson and two field goals by Aaron Shahriari to grab a 13-7 lead with 13:31 remaining in the second quarter. The Thundering Herd responded with a 14-play, 75-yard drive, grabbing the lead for good on Ali’s 3-yard TD run. Ali pushed the lead to 21-13 on a 21-yard TD run with 37 seconds left in the half. The only scoring in the second half was Grant Wells’ 65-yard TD strike to Willie Johnson late in the third quarter.

Wells completed 26 of 38 passes for 351 yards with one interception for Marshall. Ali rushed for 90 yards on 18 carries and Johnson finished with five catches for 140 yards.

Perry connected on 15 of 29 passes for 198 yards for the Owls. Johnny Ford ran for 138 yards on 13 carries.

__

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25