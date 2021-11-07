Howard, Wallace, UT Martin roll Tennessee St. 41-20

MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) — Zak Wallace and Keon Howard accounted for 322 yards and five touchdowns and FCS No. 15-ranked UT Martin routed Tennessee State 41-20 on Saturday.

The Skyhawks (8-1, 4-0 Ohio Valley Conference) now have won eight straight.

They each ran for two touchdowns, Wallace picking up 123 yards on 14 carries and Howard tallied 75 yards on eight carries. Howard also threw for 124 and a touchdown. Peyton Logan added 72 yards rushing on 12 carries.

After a scoreless first quarter, Howard threw a 13-yard score to Randy Fields Jr. for a 7-0 lead. Antonio Zita kicked a 28-yard field goal to get Tennessee State (5-4, 3-2) on the board. But Howard and Wallace broke it open with scoring runs of 1 and 22 yards in a 74-second span before halftime.

Geremy Hickbottom threw for 219 yards and one touchdown and an interception for Tennessee State.

