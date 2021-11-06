Missouri State knock off FCS ninth-ranked Southern Illinois

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Jason Shelley passed for a touchdown and rushed for two more scores as Missouri State beat FCS ninth-ranked Southern Illinois 38-28 on Saturday.

The game featured three made field goals of 50-plus yards. Jose Pizano gave Missouri State a 10-7 lead on a 51-yarder and Southern Illinois kicker Nico Gualdoni tied it at 10 with a 50-yarder and added a make from 55 yards out with one second left before halftime.

Shelley was 15 of 28 for 248 yards with an interception for Missouri State (6-3, 5-2 Missouri Valley Conference).

Kevon Latulas extended Missouri State’s lead to 31-13 with an 87-yard touchdown run in the fourth, and Shelley connected with Tyrone Scott for a 31-yard score for an 18-point lead.

Nic Baker passed for 262 yards and three touchdowns for Southern Illinois (6-3, 4-2). Landon Lenoir caught seven passes for 100 yards.

