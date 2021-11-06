DeMorat, Davis help Fordham remain tied for Patriot lead

NEW YORK (AP) — Tim DeMorat threw for three touchdowns, Zach Davis ran for two and Fordham defeated Georgetown 41-20 on Saturday.

DeMorat threw one TD pass and Davis scored both of his touchdowns as Fordham built a 20-6 halftime lead. The Rams kept up the pressure in the second half as DeMorat threw two TD passes to Fotis Kokosioulis and Trey Wilson III had a 33-yard touchdown run to build a 41-6 lead.

Georgetown’s Joe Brunell and Lorenzo Linsey threw touchdown passes late in the fourth quarter to close out the scoring.

Fordham (6-3, 4-0 Patriot League) remains tied with Holy Cross for first place in the PL. Georgetown fell to 2-6, 1-4.

DeMorat completed 22 of 37 passes for 273 yards and Davis carried 21 times for 103 yards as the Rams piled up 503 yards to Georgetown’s 390.

Brunell completed 14 of 22 passes for 197 yards and a touchdown. Joshua Thomas had 10 receptions for 142 yards and a touchdown for the Hoyas.

