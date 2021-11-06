Yale scores its most points under head coach Tony Reno

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Nolan Grooms passed for 330 yards and three touchdowns, Spencer Alston rushed for two scores, and Yale beat Brown 63-38 on Saturday.

It was Yale’s most single-game points under head coach Tony Reno — with two touchdowns coming from the defense. Reno has been the coach at Yale since 2012.

Clay Patterson hit Brown QB EJ Perry on a blitz to knock the ball loose and Noah Pope recovered it in the end zone for a two-touchdown lead late in the third quarter. First-year defensive back Sean Guyton returned an interception for a 60-yard touchdown — the second of his two picks.

Melvin Rouse II caught five passes for 119 yards and a touchdown for Yale (5-3, 4-1 Ivy League). Darrion Carrington pulled down a pass and took it 65 yards for a score early in the third.

Perry was 21-of-37 passing for 261 yards and three touchdowns for Brown (2-6, 1-4). Perry also scored on a 64-yard reception from Michael McGovern.

Allen Smith carried it 20 times for 87 yards and a score.

___

