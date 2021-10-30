Skattebo helps Sacramento State stay unbeaten in Big Sky

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Cameron Skattebo rushed for an 11-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter after Sacramento State recovered a fumble, and that was enough as the Hornets held off Northern Colorado 27-24 on Saturday.

Sacramento State (6-2, 5-0 Big Sky), ranked No. 23 in the FCS coaches poll, moved into a tie atop the Big Sky standings with undefeated and sixth-ranked Montana State, which had a bye this week.

Skattebo carried it 16 times for 111 yards and Jake Dunniway was 11 of 24 for 138 yards passing for Sacramento State. Asher O’Hara completed three of four passes for 33 yards with a two-yard touchdown toss to Marshel Martin that gave the Hornets a 10-0 lead with 1:06 left in the first quarter.

Kyle Sentkowski added field goals of 37 and 27 yards for the Hornets, who never trailed but were unable to break clear of Northern Colorado (3-6, 2-4).

The Bears scored on a pair of Gene Sledge 1-yard runs, the second making it 17-14 early in the third quarter. Northern Colorado again cut the Sac State lead to three points when Dylan McCaffrey scored from the 1 with 3:11 remaining.

The Hornets held the ball until there were 33 seconds left and Northern Colorado had no timeouts.

McCaffrey threw for 232 yards and rushed for 19. Dylan Thomas caught four passes for 183 yards. Sledge gained 50 on 17 carries.

___

