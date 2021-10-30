Adeyi’s TD run in OT lifts North Texas over Rice 30-24

HOUSTON (AP) — Ayo Adeyi had two touchdown runs from short yardage, including one in overtime to give North Texas a 30-24 victory over Rice on Saturday.

Christian VanSickle missed a 46-yard field goal attempt for Rice (3-5, 2-2 Conference USA), which had the first possession on OT.

Adeyi scored from the 1 on the ensuing series and North Texas (2-6, 1-3) ended a six-game losing streak. Isaiah Johnson’s 6-yard TD run gave the Mean Green a 24-17 lead with 2:03 remaining in the fourth quarter.

The Owls answered with Jake Constantine throwing a 12-yard touchdown pass to Cedric Patterson III with 16 seconds left. Jake Bailey’s 36-yard diving catch on fourth-and-10, and a North Texas unsportsmanlike conduct penalty helped keep the drive alive.

DeAndre Torrey also had a short touchdown run for the Mean Green. It was his 31st rushing touchdown of his career.

Constantine was 16-of-30 passing for 242 yards and threw two touchdown passes. Bailey finished with 10 catches for 143 yards and a score.

