C. Connecticut topples Merrimack in 49-21 win

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — Aaron Dawson ran for 164 yards on 36 carries and scored a touchdown and Central Connecticut scored six touchdowns in the first half en route to a 49-21 win over Merrimack on Saturday.

Blue Devils’ (2-6, 2-2 Northeast Conference) quarterback Romelo Williams had scoring runs of 5 and 1 yards in the first quarter. Central Connecticut went on to score four touchdowns in a six-minute span in the second for a 42-0 advantage.

The Blue Devils ended a five-game losing streak. Central Connecticut’s 49-point effort was its highest since a 49-28 win over Robert Morris on Nov. 16, 2019.

Westin Elliott threw for 257 yards and three touchdowns for the Warriors (4-4, 1-3). Tyler Roberts had 116 yards receiving on seven receptions for two scores.

__

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25