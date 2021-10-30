Lee’s rushing, defense gets Delaware past Dixie State, 17-10

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Dejoun Lee ran for 100 yards and a touchdown and Delaware held off a late comeback attempt to earn a 17-10 win over Dixie State on Saturday.

The Blue Hens denied Dixie State positive rushing yardage on 26 carries.

Delaware did all its scoring in the first half. Anthony Paoletti punched in from the 3 to cap a nine-play, 75-yard opening drive and, after Ryan Coe missed a 52-yard field goal attempt, Lee’s 1-yard run capped an 81-yard, seven-play drive.

Kobe Tracy fired 20 yards to hit Michael Moten for a touchdown to get the Trailblazers on the scoreboard and Coe answered with a 43-yard field goal.

Connor Brooksby converted a 33-yard field goal in the third quarter to cut the Delaware lead to 17-10. Two key penalties — a personal foul for targeting and defensive pass interference — got Dixie State well into Delaware territory in the final minutes, but Tracy threw back-to-back incompletions from the Blue Hens’ 32-yard-line.

Delaware (4-4) rushed for 165 yards and Zach Gwynn was 19 of 28 for 215 yards. Lee, who is second in the Colonial Athletic Association averaging 138.3 all-purpose yards per game, added four catches for 18 yards.

Tracy completed 25 of 39 attempts for 314 yards and a touchdown and was picked off once to lead Dixie State (0-8). Delaware’s 17 points is the fewest the Trailblazers’ defense has allowed this season.

