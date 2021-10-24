McCaffrey, no-break defense lead Northern Colorado victory

CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Dylan McCaffrey threw for one touchdown and ran for another and Northern Colorado defeated Southern Utah 17-9 on Saturday night.

McCaffrey, the former Michigan quarterback now playing for his dad, had modest passing numbers — 11 of 23 for 74 yards — but rushed for 100 yards on 14 carries. Tru Wilson added 85 yards rushing and the Bears finished with 251 yards on the ground.

The Bears (3-5, 2-3 Big Sky Conference), who had allowed an average of 45 points in their past three games, didn’t allow a touchdown and twice forced field goals when the Thunderbirds (1-7, 0-5) reached the red zone.

Northern Colorado led 10-6 early in the fourth quarter before an 18-play, 90-yard drive ended with a 1-yard run by McCaffrey to give the Bears an 11–point lead.

Southern Utah added a field goal on its next possession then forced a punt, but the Thunderbirds’ final drive ended on downs near midfield.

SUU’s Justin Miller completed 29 of 50 passes for 307 yards.

