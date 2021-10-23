Garbers sets school QB rushing mark, Cal thumps Colorado View Photo

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Chase Garbers passed for two touchdowns and broke the school record for career rushing yards by a quarterback, leading California past Colorado, 26-3, on Saturday.

The Golden Bears (2-5, 1-3 Pac-12) made several big plays offensively to go with a solid afternoon from their defense and special teams while snapping a three-game losing streak.

Garbers completed 22 of 29 passes for 225 yards but did his most damage on the ground, rushing for 96 yards on 10 carries. That also moved Garbers past Joe Kapp as Cal’s all-time leader for quarterbacks with 1,025 yards. Kapp ran for 931 from 1956-58.

Dario Longhetto made a career-best four field goals, including a 50-yarder as time expired in the first half.

The Bears defense added six sacks and held the Buffaloes to 104 yards of offense.

Colorado (2-5, 1-3) failed to get into the end zone and was limited to a 33-yard field goal by Cole Becker.

The Bears, off to their worst start since coach Justin Wilcox took over in 2017, scored on their first five possessions and led 23-3 at halftime.

Garbers had a pair of touchdown throws in the first half, including a perfectly thrown 24-yard lob to freshman tight end Keleki Latu over tight coverage by Colorado linebacker Quinn Perry.

Cal pushed its lead to 17 when Garbers ran a play-fake and connected with wide open Gavin Reinwald for a 31-yard score.

Colorado never got anything going.

Buffaloes quarterback Brendon Lewis was held to 69 yards passing while the running game managed only 35 yards.

THE TAKEAWAY

Colorado: A week after shutting out Arizona gave the Buffaloes hope, they regressed in a big way. Colorado couldn’t get anything going offensively and made Garbers way too comfortable in the pocket defensively. With No. 10 Oregon up next, the climb out of hole will get much tougher for coach Karl Dorrell’s squad.

California: The Bears finally looked like many expected them while getting their first win this season over an FBS school. Garbers showed excellent poise and decision-making while Cal’s defense smothered most everything Colorado tried.

UP NEXT

Colorado: Faces No. 10 Oregon on Oct. 30.

California: Plays Oregon State on Oct. 30 at Memorial Stadium.

MICHAEL WAGAMAN

Associated Press