San Diego makes Lindsey the Toreros’ winningest coach

CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — Mason Randall threw for three touchdowns and San Diego beat Presbyterian 69-28 on Saturday as Dale Lindsey became the winningest coach in Toreros history.

Lindsey broke a tie with Brian Fogerty with his 72nd victory, coming in his ninth season at San Diego (4-4, 4-1 Pioneer Football League), which won its fourth straight game.

The Blue Hose (2-5, 0-4) came in with the nation’s second-best yards passing per game average at 438.7 but also giving up over 48 points per game. They threw for another 412 yards against the Toreros but fell to their fifth straight loss. Ren Hefley was 31 of 43 for 390 yards and four touchdowns but threw two interceptions.

San Diego had a 490-486 edge in total offense, splitting its yards almost even between the pass and run. Randall was 23-of-28 passing and also had a short touchdown run. Terrence Smith rushed for two touchdowns.

The Toreros jumped out to a 23-0 lead, were up 35-14 at the break and 62-21 after three quarters.

__

