Grooms’ 4 total touchdowns lead Yale past Penn 42-28

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Nolan Grooms passed for 283 yards and two touchdowns, and he rushed for 113 yards and two scores to help Yale beat Penn 42-28 on Saturday.

Grooms and Elliott McElwain each had a short rushing touchdown less than three minutes apart to extend Yale’s lead to 21 points late in the third quarter.

Mason Tipton caught five passes for 132 yards, with a long of 47, and a touchdown for Yale (3-3, 2-1 Ivy League). Ryan Lindley also had a touchdown receiving, and Spencer Alston had a rushing score.

Tony Reno became the sixth coach in program history to reach 50 career wins with Yale.

Aidan Sayin was 12 of 28 for 114 yards with two touchdown and one interception for Penn (2-4, 0-3). Isaiah Malcome rushed for 81 yards and a score, his forth straight game with a TD, and Trey Flowers also had a rushing TD.

Sayin threw his first career touchdown pass to Owen Goldsberry, also his first scoring grab, for 15 yards to pull within 28-21 early in the third. Goldsberry also had a 70-yard kickoff return.

