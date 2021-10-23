K-State rallies to beat Texas Tech, end Big 12 losing streak

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Skylar Thompson passed for 296 yards and the game-winning touchdown and Kansas State came up with sacks on Texas Tech’s final two plays to take a 25-24 victory Saturday.

Thompson’s TD pass to Deuce Vaughn with just over six minutes left helped the Wildcats snap an eight-game Big 12 Conference losing streak.

The Red Raiders (5-3, 2-3) were driving into field-goal range with two first downs, reaching K-State’s 46-yard-line with three minutes to go. But the Wildcats’ defense came up big when Felix Anudike-Uzomah sacked Texas Tech quarterback Henry Colombi for a 6-yard loss and Nate Matlack dropped him for a 1-yard loss.

K-State (4-3, 1-3) fought back to take the 25-24 lead with a drive aided when Texas Tech’s Devin Drew was flagged for a hands-to-the-face penalty on a play that would have ended with the Wildcats facing fourth-and-16.

Instead, K-State got an automatic first down and quarterback Skylar Thompson threw four consecutive completions, the last to Vaughn for a 22-yard touchdown.

Kansas State climbed back into the game with a third-quarter safety and touchdown following the free kick.

Anudike-Uzomah stuffed SaRodorick Thompson for a 4-yard loss in the end zone to close a two-touchdown halftime deficit to 24-12. Malik Knowles had a 31-yard return on the free kick and the Wildcats drove 69 yards to pull within 24-19 on Vaughn’s 2-yard burst on fourth-and-1.

Tech Tech stunned the Wildcats early, scoring after just two offensive snaps — both running plays by receivers — and recovering a fumble on the ensuing kickoff.

Erik Ezukanma put the Red Raiders up when he took a jet sweep handoff and dashed 45 yards. Tyrique Matthews smothered Malik Knowles’ fumble on the ensuing kickoff and Texas Tech took possession at the 23-yard-line.

Sticking mostly to the ground, the Red Raiders drove the short distance and made it 14-0 when Thompson ducked into the end zone on fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard-line.

TAKEAWAY

Kansas State ended a long stretch frustration by beating the Red Raiders for the sixth consecutive time and the 10th time in the last 11 meetings.

Texas Tech’s first chance at gaining bowl eligibility this season ended in frustrating fashion despite allowing only 22 rushing yards.

UP NEXT

TCU at Kansas State next Saturday.

Texas Tech at Oklahoma next Saturday.

__

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25