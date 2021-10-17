UTSA routs Rice, reaches 7-0 for first time in team history

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Trevor Hermanson and Corey Mayfield Jr. returned interceptions for touchdowns, UTSA allowed just 102 yards, and the Roadrunners rolled to a 45-0 homecoming victory over Rice on Saturday night.

The Roadrunners, celebrating their 10th anniversary of football, improved to a program-best 7-0 (3-0 Conference USA West) and the seven-game winning streak is also a program high.

Sincere McCormick carried 13 times for 117 yards, including an 81-yard non-scoring run, and UTSA totaled 261 yards on the ground. Frank Harris added 12-of-19 passing for 125 yards and two TDs. Joshua Cephus, who had four receptions for 63 yards, caught both of Harris’ touchdown passes.

Ari Broussard had 10 carries for 61 yards rushing for the Owls (2-4, 1-1). The rest of his team managed 41 yards, which included just 36 yards passing.

UTSA led 31-0 at halftime and closed out the scoring in the third quarter with Mayfield’s pick-6 and the second Harris-to-Cephus touchdown pass.

