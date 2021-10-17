Lawton’s 99-yard TD sets tone for Stony Brook’s 34-17 upset

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — Ty Son Lawton burst up the middle to score a 99-yard touchdown on Stony Brook’s first play from scrimmage and the Seawolves shocked defending Colonial Athletic Association champion Delaware 34-17 on Saturday.

The loss puts a serious dent in No. 15-ranked (in the FCS coaches poll) Delaware’s postseason hopes. The Blue Hens (3-3, 2-2) advanced to the FCS semifinals during the spring season.

Lawton rushed 22 times for 192 yards and scored a second touchdown from the 1-yard line early in the second quarter as the Seawolves (2-5, 1-3) built a 13-0 lead.

Tyquell Fields, who was 13-for-18 passing for 133 yards and a TD for Stony Brook, found Khalil Newton with a 26-yard scoring pass in the third quarter, boosting the lead to 20-10, then ran it in from the 1 for a 27-17 lead.

Randy Pringle picked up a fumbled punt in the end zone for Stony Brook’s final points.

Zach Gwynn passed for 199 yards and two scores for Delaware and Dejoun Lee gained 91 yards on the ground.

The Blue Hens lost 22-15 at No. 18-ranked Rhode Island a week ago and play host to second-place, and No. 7-ranked, James Madison on Oct.23.

