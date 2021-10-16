Maine ends William & Mary’s four-game win streak

ORONO, Maine (AP) — Derek Robertson threw for two touchdowns, Freddie Brock scored twice and Maine defeated William & Mary 27-16 on Saturday, ending the Tribe’s four-game winning streak.

Brock caught a 7-yard touchdown pass from Robertson and rushed for a 22-yard score as the Black Bears shot out to a 17-0 halftime lead before making it 24-0 on Robertson’s 35-yard TD pass to Devin Young.

Jonny Messina added a pair of field goals for the Black Bears (2-4, 1-3 Colonial Athletic Association).

The Black Bears rolled up for 417 yards offense with Robertson throwing for 223. They gave up 388 to the Tribe (4-2, 2-1), who had 258 on the ground, but William & Mary had two passes intercepted and lost a fumble.

Darius Wilson threw for a 76-yard touchdown to Zach Burdick but had the two interceptions. Donavyn Lester ran for 112 yards on 13 carries. Wilson’s 1-yard run late in the third quarter provided the Tribe’s other points.

