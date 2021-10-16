Incarnate Word’s Grimes sets school record with 4 TD grabs

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Cameron Ward threw for 388 yards and connected with Taylor Grimes for four touchdowns, and Incarnate Word beat Nicholls 38-21 on Saturday.

Grimes caught nine passes for 182 yards — with a long of 51 — to set the single-game school record for touchdowns receptions. Following the second of three interceptions by the Incarnate Word defense, Grimes capped a 10-play drive for their first lead of the game at 28-21.

Carson Mohr kicked a 40-yard field goal on Incarnate Word’s next possession and Elliott Davison made an interception five plays later. After another Nicholls turnover, this time a sack fumble, Kevin Brown sealed it with a 26-yard touchdown.

Brown rushed for 80 yards and a touchdown for Incarnate Word (5-1, 3-0 Southland).

Lindsey Scott Jr. had a rushing and passing touchdown to give Nicholls (2-4, 1-2) a 14-0 lead. Scott threw for 214 yards with one touchdown and one interception. He carried it 20 times for 90 yards and a 6-yard score.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25.