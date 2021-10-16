Clear
78.3 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Elliott’s 5 TDs passing lead Merrimack past winless LIU

By AP News

OLD WESTBURY, N.Y. (AP) — Westin Elliott completed 31 of 38 passes for 299 yards and five touchdowns to help Merrimack beat Long Island University 43-5 on Saturday.

Four of Elliott’s touchdowns were 15 yards or fewer. His 26-yarder to Jamari Venter gave Merrimack a 21-2 lead with 41 seconds left before halftime.

Venter also carried it 15 times for 50 yards for Merrimack (4-3 1-2 Northeast Conference). Tyler Roberts caught nine passes for 98 yards and two scores. Jacari Carter added eight grabs for 48 yards and a TD.

Merrimack was successful on three of four two-point conversion attempts, after getting a PAT blocked in the second quarter.

Long Island (0-5, 0-2) was held to 183 yards and 11 first downs. The Sharks fumbled it on their opening possession and four plays later, Elliott connected with Pat Conroy for a 10-yard TD on fourth down.

Long Island’s second fumble led to Maurice Nelson’s 9-yard touchdown reception for a 37-5 lead.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2021 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 