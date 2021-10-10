McKinney leads Eastern Kentucky past Abilene Christian 30-15

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Parker McKinney passed for 202 yards and ran for another 98 to lead Eastern Kentucky to a 30-15 victory over Abilene Christian on Saturday night.

McKinney accounted for all three EKU touchdowns, throwing for two and running for the other. Patrick Nations added three field goals.

McKinney opened the scoring with a 5-yard TD run in the first quarter and added second-quarter TD passes to Dakota Allen and Jayden Higgins as the Colonels (4-2, 1-0 Atlantic Sun/WAC challenge) took a 27-7 halftime lead.

Tyrese White and Stone Earle had short touchdown runs for the Wildcats (3-3, 0-2). Earle was 15 of 28 passing for 157 yards with an interception.

Da’Joun Hewitt had 88 yards rushing and the Colonels gained 232 yards on the ground to go with McKinney’s 202 through the air for a total of 434 yards.

